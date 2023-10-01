JSO investigating arrest amidst allegations of police brutality, according to family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a violent arrest after a video went viral on social media depicting a man in handcuffs with bloodied facial injuries. The family of the man, identified as 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods, alleges that he was brutally beaten by police during the arrest.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident captured video shows several JSO officers arresting Woods. However, the video does not provide context regarding the events leading up to the arrest.

Woods had been arrested on Friday, September 29, on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine while armed, as well as violently resisting an officer.

The family stated that the incident started as an alleged traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt when he was with two other people in the car near their grandmother’s home.

After the handcuffs were put on, the video showcases officers allegedly slamming Woods into the ground. Later, you see that officers appear to try and pick him up but Woods emerged from the encounter with visible injuries, including a swollen and bloody face.

Woods’s family has retained the services of civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who released a statement condemning the officers’ actions.

Daniels stated, “If this video of the officers repeatedly assaulting Le’Keian, slamming his head into the ground and tossing him around like a ragdoll while he’s handcuffed and defenseless isn’t enough to convince you that these officers need to be off the street, just look at Le’Keian’s face. He looks like he just went 12 rounds with a professional boxer. He’s lucky to be alive.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff TK Waters announced that the case is under administrative review.

“Every allegation of misconduct or excessive force, every single one is taken seriously. We will review the body cams and eventually, you will see the body cams and you’re going to see contextual information start to finish. You won’t see a clip of a video that loops over and over again. YOu will see the video in context but we have to have a full and complete investigation.

Action News Jax’s Dale Carson, a criminal defense attorney and law enforcement expert, who served in the FBI, offered insights into the arrest.

“After he is handcuffed properly, then it’s over. The fight should be over, the resistance should be over, and if you continue to force compliance by actually hurting the individual to assure compliance by slamming into the ground or something of that nature, that’s not in the training manual,” Carson stated.

Woods is currently hospitalized, and the release date of the JSO body camera footage remains uncertain.

Carson expressed doubts about the traffic stop being related solely to a seatbelt violation, suggesting it may have been part of a planned operation.

The investigation is ongoing as the community awaits further information regarding the incident. Action News Jax is working to learn more details on the event leading up the arrest.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.