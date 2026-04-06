JSO investigating crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash involving injuries on the city’s Westside.

It happened at Edgewood Avenue and Shenandoah Avenue, according to JSO.

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Details about how many people were hurt or what caused the crash have not been released yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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