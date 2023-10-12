JSO investigating reported shots fired near Beach Blvd and Central Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were reportedly fired near the Wawa on Beach Blvd and Central Parkway.

Police are turning away vehicles on Central Parkway.

According to an alert sent out by UNF, one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital. The alert adds that multiple suspect vehicles were involved and the only suspect information available is that 2 people in masks were seen fleeing the area east on Beach Blvd in a dark blue older model Honda hatchback with grey rims and dark tinted windows.

UNF says there is no threat to the campus at this time.

Here is the alert sent out by UNF:

“Today, at approximately 11:40 AM, JSO responded to a report of shots being fired in the 11800 block of Central Parkway, adjacent to the UNF campus. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Multiple suspect vehicles were involved. The only suspect information available is that two masked individuals were seen fleeing the area east on Beach Blvd in a dark blue older model Honda hatchback with grey rims and dark tinted windows. THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE UNF CAMPUS AT THIS TIME. If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.”

This is a developing story and we’ll update you as we learn more.

