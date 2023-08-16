Off-duty JSO officer stops suspect in armed robbery outside Brentwood grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place outside a neighborhood grocery store at 201 W. 48th St.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Sgt. Richardson with JSO an off-duty officer witnessed the armed robbery. A man in his 20s was able to make off with an unknown amount of money from the victim’s pockets.

Sgt. Richardson said that thanks to the quick response of the officer, the suspect was quickly detained.

No weapons were used and it is not known if both men knew each other.

The victim did suffer minor injuries from the incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.