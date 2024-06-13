JSO investigating after 7-month-old boy survives suspected fentanyl overdose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspected overdose of a young child.

On June 5, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call about a 7-month-old boy found unresponsive.

When Officer I. Langston arrived at the child’s apartment complex in Spring Park she immediately began determining what was wrong with the baby while providing emergency medical care.

Once Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived, first responders gave the child Narcan and rushed him to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Thankfully, the baby made a full recovery and was released to a family member several days after treatment.

The family member claimed his son swallowed a cigarette butt.

JSO detectives are continuing to investigate the case. The Department of Children and Families is also investigating and monitoring the well-being of the child.

“This is just one example of many cases JSO is working involving suspected child overdoses where young children have gotten into illegal narcotics or prescription medications,” the department said.

To view the body cam video JSO released, visit: https://youtu.be/wxVgW3xlaXA

Always call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency. If you suspect illegal drug activity, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

