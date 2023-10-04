JSO is looking for suspect who entered a business by forced and removed several items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a burglary that happened in the Lakewood area.

The burglary happened at 1600 University Boulevard West.

According to JSO, during the time of the accident, a suspect entered the business by force and removed several items.

The suspect left the area reportedly in a 2014-2019 red in color Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab with chrome step bars.

Anyone having any information related to this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

