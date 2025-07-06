JSO: Man injured in early morning shooting on Westside of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced a man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning in Jacksonville.

JSO says it happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Chase Court.

The man was walking when someone came up and fired multiple shots, hitting him once in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives found eight shell casings at the scene.

So far, there’s no suspect description and no witnesses in custody. The victim is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

