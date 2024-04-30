JSO: Man shot while fishing on Jacksonville’s Northside

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his early 20s is recovering from a gunshot wound police said he got on the Trout River Pier.

Investigators say the man was fishing alone shortly after midnight Tuesday when he had a dispute with a stranger.

That stranger fired a gun, grazing the fisherman on his thigh.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now working to identify the suspect, who is not in custody.

