JSO officer arrested, accused of inappropriately touching driver during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a woman he had pulled over for a suspended license.

Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday that Reginald McKinney, 46, faces battery and false imprisonment charges.

“I’m very aggravated he did this because it undermines trust with the public that they have with JSO,” Waters said during a press conference.

He said McKinney quit after the arrest and is no longer an employee with JSO. Action News Jax first told you about McKinney’s arrest on Tuesday night.

According to an arrest report, the 46-year-old pulled over the victim for a suspended license and told her he turned off his body camera and then brought her back to his car to show her an order to seize her tags.

The report shows he told the victim he wouldn’t seize the tags and then complimented her saying she was “fine as hell” and asked for her number.

Waters said it is a major violation of the agency’s policy.

“This should never happen under any circumstance,” he said.

Waters said McKinney then told the victim to follow him up the road where they pulled off and he inappropriately touched her.

The report said the victim “felt fearful by the suspect’s statement that he had turned off his body-worn camera,” and because of the “time of night and the isolated location.”

“If a police officer asks you to go to another location and it’s not official like you’re getting arrested, ask to speak to a supervisor,” Waters said.

McKinney was hired by JSO in April of 2022. Before working at JSO, he was at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy for four years. Action News Jax also learned he was a local funeral home director.

Records show the suspect’s bond is set at $3,000 and he has been released from jail.

