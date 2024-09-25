Sources: Jacksonville officer arrested, accused of improperly touching woman during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer is in jail, facing battery and false imprisonment charges.

Multiple sources confirmed to Action News Jax that Reginald McKinney was arrested Tuesday.

We’re told McKinney is accused of pulling a woman over during a traffic stop, turning off his body-worn camera, and then inappropriately touching her.

JSO online Inmate Information Search records show his bond is set at $3,000.

We reached out to JSO late Tuesday night to get more information on this arrest and we’re waiting to hear back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.