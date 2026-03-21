JSO: One dead after shooting on Grant Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Jacksonville’s downtown area.

Officers were called around 4:50 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Grant Street.

When they got there, they found one person who had been shot.

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That person was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Several people have been detained and are being questioned as detectives work to figure out what happened and who may be involved.

JSO asks anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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