JSO potential dispatchers can earn up to $10,000 hiring incentive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police Emergency Communications Officers is offering $10,000 in hiring incentives.

People can register on the Jacksonville Sherrif’s Office website .

Read: Neptune Beach Police conduct drug bust at traffic stop

Applications must be in by Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023.

People can fill out the form to connect with a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Recruiter to learn more.

Read: Young siblings stopped while driving mother’s car on freeway hundreds of miles away from home

People can apply here .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: $50,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in mail carrier robberies

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.