JSO searching for missing 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 3-year-old named Noah G. Hayes.

He was reported missing by relatives on Sunday.

He was last seen with adult Jasmine S. Graham, according to officers. She is driving a 2020 white Kia Sportage with Florida license plate 05D WTI.

The car has a white sticker on the lower right corner of the rear window.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, they were last traveling northbound on I-75 and may be traveling to Georgia.

They were last seen on the 8700th block of Belle Rive Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida.

Contact JSO with any information.

Jasmine Graham JSO said the missing 3-year-old was last seen with this woman. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

