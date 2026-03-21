JSO searching for missing 85-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 85-year-old man in Jacksonville.

JSO says James Holloway was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday after leaving his home on 103rd Street near I-295.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

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He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white shirt, and a black and green baseball hat.

Police say Holloway has dementia and may be walking slowly.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

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