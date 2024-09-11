JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters and officials to address recent school threats in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters, Superintendent Christopher Bernier of Duval County Public Schools, and Adair Newman, Chief Assistant of the State Attorney’s Office, will hold a press conference today to discuss recent serious threats made against local schools and students.

The briefing will take place at noon in the Press Briefing Room at the Police Memorial Building. Media outlets are advised to arrive early for equipment setup and utilize the available audio connections via Mult-Box.

Local officials are expected to address the nature of the threats and steps being taken to ensure the safety of students and schools.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.