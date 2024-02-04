JSO: Teenage girl shot after a dozen bullets fired from outside Northwest Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenage girl was injured when nearly a dozen bullets were shot from out her own home.

According to JSO, the shooting occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. on the 10,000 block of Cisco Drive in northwest Jacksonville.

In an interview with Action News Jax, the victim’s brother expressed the profound impact of the incident, stating that it would leave both physical and emotional scars.

For a local 16-year-old girl, home, typically a place of safety, became the site of a harrowing ordeal.

Darren Mills, the 16-year-old girl’s brother said, “Your sister got shot. Your sister got shot. I felt like it was a dream at first. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Darren Mills was in the house sleeping when his sister was shot in her ankle by one bullet and grazed in the side by another that was fired from outside their Northwest Jacksonville home.

“I came inside. She’s turning purple, barely can breathe, holding her ankle, and screaming. It felt fake to me at first. It did not feel real,” Mills said, describing the moment he found his sister injured.

But it was real as over ten bullet holes were seen throughout the entire trailer.

Bullet holes. One and two shattered this whole glass here. More shots came through on the backside. Mills – “There’s more down here. Nicholas- there’s more here and it’s marked with a red X.”

The Mills said this experience will leave physical and emotional scars.

“She doesn’t want to be here. My other sister doesn’t want to be here because of what happened. I don’t want to be here,” Mills lamented

Mills said, “It’s wild that it would happen to someone like her. She’s young and a female.”

Despite the trauma, Mills assured that his sister was back home and safe. JSO has urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist in their investigation.

