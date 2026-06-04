FWC seeks volunteers to plant native species ahead of Florida’s wet season | Sign up here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is recruiting volunteers for planting workdays this summer, encouraging residents to help restore native vegetation as a natural defense against seasonal flooding.

FWC officials say June marks the start of Florida’s planting season, timed to coincide with the onset of daily afternoon rains that give young plants the best conditions for long-term survival.

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Native plants offer both ecological and practical benefits, according to the agency. Even small plants can reduce erosion and slow stormwater runoff during heavy rains, allowing more water to absorb into the ground.

Officials note that a higher concentration of native trees in a region lowers the risk of catastrophic flooding during major storms, as large trees can pull over 100 gallons of water a day into their roots.

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Planting efforts also support wildlife habitat restoration. Native plants help rebuild ecosystems that threatened species depend on for survival.

Residents interested in participating in an FWC volunteer planting workday can sign up BY CLICKING HERE.

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