JSO: Two deadly incidents four miles apart not related

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police were investigating two deadly scenes Thursday morning at locations that were just four miles apart. Police told Action News Jax that the shootings were not related.

The first incident occurred late Wednesday when officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man who was shot at least once. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred at a home in the 1400 block of West Street near the intersection of Blue Avenue. Police said that incident involved an altercation between a man and a woman. Police said the man is dead and the woman, who called 911, was detained.

“At this time, we do not know the circumstances of the incident or the relationships of those involved,” a JSO news release states. “Because of this, the classification of the incident is pending. We will continue to investigate and coordinate our efforts with our partners at the Medical Examiners office and the State Attorney’s Office.”

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is urged to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS.

