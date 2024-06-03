JTA asking for community feedback on upgrading bus stops in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants to get ideas and feedback for renovating bus stops.

JTA plans to upgrade 111 bus stops in Northwest Jacksonville with better lighting, bike racks, and information systems.

There will be four community meetings:

Monday, June 3: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

All the meetings will be held at the Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville.

