JTA faces questions from Duval DOGE committee about Ultimate Urban Circulator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council’s Duval DOGE committee officially tasked the Jacksonville Transportation Authority with answering some tough questions on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Action News Jax first broke the news with a list of more than a dozen questions submitted by City Councilman and committee member Rory Diamond.

On Tuesday, a JTA representative was at the podium to promise answers.

They will specifically answer tough questions about the Ultimate Urban Circulator, the expansion of JTA’s autonomous vehicles project that would eventually remodel the Skyway.

That portion hasn’t had a set scope, price tag, or timeline, even though Duval drivers are already funding it with a local option gas tax.

Action News Jax has been investigating the embattled project for more than a year, and on Tuesday, three DOGE committee members raised their concerns regarding the value of the project.

“So, the math isn’t mathing,” Diamond said.

“The LOGT, local option gas tax, right, you know? How much discretion do we have?” Jacksonville City Councilman and DOGE committee member Jimmy Peluso asked.

JTA promised to have answers ahead of the next Duval DOGE meeting. You can count on Action News Jax to be there.

At Tuesday’s meeting, DOGE also tackled the Opioid Abatement Program Funds and the PATH program that addresses homelessness.

