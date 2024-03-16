JTA, Groundwork Jacksonville secures $147 million federal grant for Emerald Trail construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), and Groundwork Jacksonville (Groundwork) have received a transformative federal grant of $147 million to advance the Emerald Trail project. This marks the most substantial one-time federal grant ever received by Jacksonville.

In a collaborative effort, JTA and Groundwork applied for the Neighborhood Access & Equity Program Grant from the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) back in September 2023. Their proposal aimed at financing the construction of five crucial trail segments, solidifying the city’s commitment to urban revitalization.

Mayor Donna Deegan, JTA CEO Nat Ford, and Groundwork CEO Kay Ehas spearheaded a lobbying effort in Washington DC in November, engaging with federal representatives to underscore the significance of the Emerald Trail for Jacksonville’s communities.

The joint application for the “Emerald Trail: Reconnecting and Revitalizing Jacksonville’s Urban Neighborhoods” emerged as one of 132 awardees out of hundreds of applications from across the nation and its territories.

Mayor Donna Deegan expressed gratitude, stating, “This record-setting grant is the result of fantastic collaboration with our partners JTA and Groundwork Jacksonville, the relationships we’ve built with the Biden Administration, and the experienced team we hired to bring more federal tax dollars home.” She added, “I’m grateful to President Biden for investing in cities and to our federal representatives for securing this critical funding.”

JTA CEO Nathaniel Ford highlighted the significance of the grant in expediting the completion of the Emerald Trail segments.

“This funding will accelerate the completion of these five segments of the Emerald Trail ahead of schedule, allowing our citizens to enjoy enhanced mobility and green spaces much sooner than anticipated,” Ford stated.

The grant will facilitate the construction of five essential trail segments, connecting various neighborhoods across Jacksonville. These include Segment 3 (Southwest), Segment 4 (S-Line Connector), Segment 6 (Westside), Segment 7 (Northwest), and Segment 8 (Eastside).

Kay Ehas, CEO of Groundwork Jacksonville, hailed the grant stating “This is a win for all of us, especially the residents of our urban neighborhoods who have been underserved for far too long.”

At the time of this story, 40% of the Emerald Trail is complete, under construction, or in the design phase. The completion of these trail segments promises to reshape Jacksonville’s urban landscape, connecting historic neighborhoods, parks, and vital destinations.

The Emerald Trail, once complete, will span 30 miles, linking 14 historic urban neighborhoods to downtown, the St. Johns River, and other destinations. This ambitious project underscores Jacksonville’s commitment to enhancing mobility, green spaces, and community connectivity.

For more information about the Emerald Trail and related initiatives, visit the official websites of Groundwork Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

