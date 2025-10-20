Jumbo Shrimp to host 8th annual Very Shrimpy Christmas in early December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — To help kick off the holiday season, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is hosting the 8th annual A Very Shrimpy Christmas on Saturday, December 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. Admission is $1 per person and parking is free in Lot P.

Fans can enjoy holiday crafts, treats from vendor tables, and get free photos with Santa Claus. Holiday classics will be on the videoboard during the event.

“A Very Shrimpy Christmas has become an amazing offseason tradition at VyStar Ballpark. Between the holiday treats and crafts, both of which my young kids love, as well as the movies on the videoboard and photos with Santa, it really is the perfect family kickoff to the holiday season,” says Scott Kornberg, the voice of the Jumbo Shrimp

The holiday event will be a stroller and wheelchair-accessible event with seating available in the stadium seating bowl and on the concourse. The field will not be open.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp received their present early this year with a win over the Las Vegas Aviators in September to become Triple-A National Championship.

