Jumbo Shrimp introduce new $99 ballpark pass for 2026 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are introducing a new ticket option aimed at making games more affordable.

The team unveiled the “Jax Ballpark Pass,” which includes general admission access to all home games for the 2026 season.

The pass costs $99 for individuals. A family option is also available for $199, which includes four tickets per game.

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Pass holders can book up to four games at a time and have the option to upgrade seats for an additional cost.

The team says tickets will be available in select sections, depending on availability, and can be claimed through a FanRally account.

For more information, fans can contact the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

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