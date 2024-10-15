JUST ANNOUNCED: 5 new shows coming to the Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — 5 new shows were confirmed to be arriving at the Florida Theatre here in Jacksonville in 2025.

The following are the announced shows:

Feb. 10, 2025 @ 8:00 PM

Drive-By Truckers: Southern Rock Opera Revisited

Description: Get ready for a night of electrifying music and storytelling as the legendary Drive-By Truckers return to the stage with their acclaimed album, Southern Rock Opera, revisited live in concert. To commemorate the reissue, Drive-By Truckers will embark on the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour, playing almost all of the album in its entirety, alongside a few songs that feel like part of the work’s continued relevance to the band.

Feb. 13, 2025 @ 7:30 PM

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: The Memory Bank Tour

Description: Acclaimed husband-and-wife duo Drew and Ellie Holcomb are set to enchant audiences with their heartfelt melodies on “The Memory Bank” Tour, stopping at the Florida Theatre on February 13th. The tour promises an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and connection, showcasing the couple’s unique blend of Americana, folk, and pop. Their latest project, “The Memory Bank,” is a celebration of love, nostalgia, and the moments that shape our lives.

Feb. 18, 2025 @ 8:00 PM

Chris Botti

Description: With a career spanning over two decades, Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has solidified his place as one of the most celebrated instrumentalists of our time. His blend of jazz, pop, and classical influences creates a unique musical experience that transcends genres. Botti’s distinctive sound, coupled with his engaging stage presence, has made him a favorite among audiences worldwide.

May 4, 2025 @ 7:00 PM

Illusionist Rick Thomas

Description: Rick Thomas, celebrated for his dynamic stage presence and mesmerizing illusions, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique blend of magic and entertainment. His performances have been seen on major television networks and at prestigious venues, showcasing a rare talent that combines skill, humor, and heart. His honors include the coveted “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts and magic’s highest recognition “Illusionist of the World” by the World Magic Awards.

May 20, 2025 @ 8:00 PM

Brit Floyd: Wish You Were Here | 50th Anniversary World Tour

Description: Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2025 with their biggest and most spectacular production to date, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s classic album Wish You Were Here, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics. Released in 1975 and featuring four of the band’s most beloved songs, “Shine On You Crazy Diamond, “Welcome to the Machine,” “Have a Cigar” and the title track, “Wish You Were Here” is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.

