JUST ANNOUNCED: The Beach Boys at the St. Augustine Amphitheater

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheater recently confirmed that The Beach Boys will be coming to the venue on March 8, 2025.

The band, comprised of legacy and new members Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, and John Wedemeyer, will be coming to The Amp as part of the Endless Summer Gold Tour.

Between the 1960s and today, the group had over 80 songs chart worldwide, 36 of them in the US Top 40 (the most by a US rock band), and four topping the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets went on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 AM. For more information regarding tickets and other details, click HERE.

