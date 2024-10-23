JUST ANNOUNCED: Dancing with the Stars: LIVE!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A live production of Dancing with the Stars is coming to Jacksonville in 2025.

Brought to audiences by The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, Dancing with the Stars will be featured at the Jacksonville Center of Performing Arts - Moran Theater on February 27, 2025.

Professional dancers featured in the show, such as Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong, will be performing and guest celebrity stars will be announced.

Tickets open to the public on Friday, October 25. Click HERE to learn more.

