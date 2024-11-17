JUST ANNOUNCED: Goo Goo Dolls at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre recently confirmed that The Goo Goo Dolls will be coming to the venue on July 23, 2025.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Goo Goo Dolls, with special guests Dashboard Confessional, will be taking the stage as a part of their Summer Anthem Tour.

“We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends,” says John Rzeznik, frontman of Goo Goo Dolls. “We’re busy putting together our 15th studio album so we will have some great new songs and of course, we’ll be playing all the songs you know and love.”

The band will perform a career-encompassing set that features multiple songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography, including their global hit “Iris”, a 4x GRAMMY-nominated track that is now Certified Diamond and has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 am. Click HERE to find out more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.