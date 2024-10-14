JUST ANNOUNCED: HAUSER at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has just confirmed that HAUSER will be a featured performer on May 18, 2025.

HAUSER, a Croatian cellist, is well-known for his rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal”, which helped him gain internet notoriety, where he was able to establish the duo 2Cellos.

HAUSER has toured and collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

