JUST ANNOUNCED: Wallows at the St. Augustine Amphitheater

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheater recently confirmed that Wallows will be returning to the venue on February 22, 2025.

Wallows, composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston, have been touring their most recent studio album, Model. They will be returning as a part of the second leg of the U.S. tour.

Wallows is known throughout the “indie” music scene for hit singles like “Your Apartment”, “Calling After Me”, “Scrawny”, “Marvelous”, and the 3x Platinum single “Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clario)”.

Wallows previously were in St. Augustine for their Tell Me That It’s Over Tour in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25 at 10 AM. For more information regarding tickets and other details, click HERE.

