‘Just can’t cut it:’ St. Johns terminates contract with waste hauler FCC after less than 1 month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Commission voted unanimously to terminate its contract with FCC Environmental Services Florida in Tuesday’s board meeting.

County commissioners also declared a state of emergency to get yard waste picked up across St. Johns County by this Sunday.

“From what I can see, FCC Just needs to go. They just can’t cut it,” a St. Johns County resident said.

Many St. Johns County residents Action News Jax spoke with have told us the same thing.

RELATED: St. Johns County terminates contract with waste hauler FCC after delayed, missed pickups

The county commissioners listened to the people and terminated the seven-year, $28 million contract with FCC.

“I voted against you in the beginning. I was told ‘we were going to prove you wrong.’ Well, you’re not and I’m shocked at how bad it is. And we should have kept two providers. One in the north and one in the south,” St. Johns County commissioner Krista Joseph said.

FCC Environmental CEO Dan Brazil fought to save the contract.

RELATED: ‘Apologies to the residents:’ CEO of trash hauler FCC addresses company’s performance in St. Johns

“We increased our truck comp by 36% since we started this contract. We are up to 90 trucks on site now. We also increased our staff by 17%,” Brazil said.

But commissioners didn’t buy it.

“On a regular basis, I’m getting phone calls and emails from people who are being told by your company they will be out by the end of the day to pick it up, then you’re breaking that obligation. I want to move to terminate our relationship with FCC,” St. Johns County Commissioner Christian Whitehurst said.

Christian Whitehurst, Commissioner, District 1 St. Johns County Commissioner Christian Whitehurst, District 1, speaks during Aug. 20, 2024 meeting where the county decided to terminate the contract of waste hauler FCC.

RELATED: St. Johns County to look for interim solid waste providers, ‘termination strong possibility’ for FCC

Brazil said FCC picked up 99% of the county’s trash.

“I suggest you stop saying that. There is a zero percent chance that you are picking up 99% of your obligation in St. Johns County,” Whitehurst said.

Residents voiced their frustration with commissioners and the company.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Ya’ll drop the ball,” a St. Johns County resident said.

“For FCC, they can say I’m sorry until now and doomsday. It’s not going to solve the problem,” a St. Johns County resident said.

Commissioners said the state of emergency is to help thousands of residents who still haven’t had their trash picked up.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Though the contract is ended, FCC will continue to service St. Johns County for 12 months.

The county commissioners voted to use substitute waste providers as they start the process of switching waste companies.

“The County has heard from our community about their disappointment and frustrations with FCC,” County Administrator Joy Andrews said. “Today, our leadership took bold, aggressive steps to clean up this mess. A new journey begins to regain the confidence of our community when it comes to reassuring them that their trash will be picked up when it should be picked up and they will receive the quality customer service they deserve. It is important to note, under our current contract with FCC, the Board’s decision to terminate does not alleviate FCC’s responsibility to continue providing services under the current contract.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.