‘Just a tragic loss:’ Jacksonville family grieving loss of their son in minibike crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is grieving and trying to pick up the pieces after losing their 14-year-old boy in a minibike crash. Marquel Kearce Jr. was struck by a dump truck last Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue South and Harper Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s just hard for us to really accept this and take this in right now of his death,” Junior’s father, Marquel Kearce said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Marquel Kearce calls his son Junior. He said every Thursday, he received a text from junior letting him know he would be home for the weekend. Last Thursday, he never got the text.

“You never expect – like death happens to everyone,” Kearce said. “It has no age, no time limit or anything.”

Kearce says Junior was riding on the back of the minibike with his friend when he was struck and killed by a dump truck Thursday afternoon on Harper Street. JSO said the friend – a 13-year-old boy - was hurt, but is expected to be okay.

Police said both teens flew off the minibike when the dump truck hit them.

Original Story: 1 teen killed, 1 teen hurt after their minibike crashes into dump truck, Jacksonville police say

“To get that phone call, I was in total shock – numb, panicking,” Junior’s aunt, Kennethia Mott-Jones said. “Because I’m like 300 and something miles away from my family. And it’s just a tragic loss; a tragic loss.”

Kennethia Mott-Jones came all the way from Alabama to be in Jacksonville with her family.

Junior was a 7th grader at Lakeshore Middle School. Kearce said he wasn’t feeling well and left school early.

“At the end of the day, that’s still don’t – rectify - the fact that he’s gone,” Kearce said.

Junior is one of eight siblings. His family said he was an outstanding child and loved by many.

Mott-Jones and Kearce said they will miss his smile the most.

Read: JSO looking for car connected to deadly Westside hit-and-run

“Cherish the moments because you never know when that’s gonna be the last moment,” Kearce said.

The family says they plan to have the funeral on Saturday at the CL Page Funeral Home on Moncrief Road.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

They’ve created a GoFundMe to help with the costs related to the services. Click here and here if you’re interested in helping.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.