K9 Bear retires from Jacksonville Beach Police Department after nearly eight years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — K9 Bear officially retired from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department following nearly eight years of service. The police dog served the local community as a member of the agency’s K9 unit.

Bear began his career with the department on Aug. 23, 2018. Throughout his tenure, he was partnered with his handler, Officer B. Gray, to perform patrol and tracking duties to help maintain city safety.

The department recognized the police dog for his loyalty and courage throughout his nearly eight years on the force. During his tenure, Bear assisted with both patrol and tracking duties within the Jacksonville Beach community.

The police dog worked alongside his handler, Officer Gray, for the duration of his career. The department stated that the partnership resulted in a bond that extended beyond their professional duties within the K9 unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]