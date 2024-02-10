K9 Huk awarded the 2023 Police Officer of the Year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During a 2022 shooting in North jacksonville, JSO K9 Huk was shot in the line of duty several times. Due to Officer Jason Mulhearn’s quick thinking, Huk survived. His actions showcased why he was awarded 2023 Police Officer of the Year.

“Congratulations Officer Mulhern. Our community if appreciative of your life-saving efforts,” said JSO in a press release.

