Kernan Middle student who allegedly threatened a shooting at the school arrested, DCPS says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Kernan Middle School student who allegedly made a threat “to conduct a shooting at the school” has been arrested, Duval County Public Schools said Thursday morning.

DCPS sent a message to Kernan Middle families saying that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the threat.

“In an abundance of caution” the school had “additional police” and the district’s “gun detection K-9″ on campus Thursday morning after the arrest, the message said.

DCPS thanked the person who reported the tip and reminded families and students about the importance of “see something, say something.”

Below is the full message that was shared with families:

“Hello Kernan Middle School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. I apologize for interrupting your morning, but any time we have information related to school security, we want to make sure that you are informed. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a tip early this morning alleging that a student had threatened to conduct a shooting at the school. The person alleged to have made the threat has been arrested; however, in an abundance of caution, we will have additional police and our gun detection K-9 on campus this morning. Our appreciation goes out to the individual who shared this information with the police. This is a great example of see something, say something and how we can all play a role in keeping our schools safe. Again, we just want to ensure you are informed. Thank you. Good bye.”

Action News Jax is requesting the arrest report and working to get more information on the incident. We will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.

