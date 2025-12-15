Key Takeaways, Stats from Jaguars through Week 15

Fifteen weeks down, three to go. The Jaguars bested the New York Jets 48-20 in a historic beatdown at Everbank Stadium on Sunday. With the victory, the Jaguars claim their fifth win in a row and sixth of their past seven.

Let’s take a look at how they got here, fifteen weeks into the season.

Trevor Lawrence

The Trevor Lawrence critics are certainly quiet as of late. The Jaguars’ quarterback has now led the team to their its double-digit win season since 2017 with the potential for more. On the season, he now has 3,512 total yards and 29 touchdowns. For reference, those two numbers rank eighth and fourth among NFL quarterbacks.

Liam Coen’s offense is humming. Against the Jets, Lawrence posted his first game with five touchdowns passing and even added another on the ground. He spread the wealth too as eight players tallied a reception. It also happened to be his third straight game without a turnover.

Travis Etienne

Many gave up on Travis Etienne after a disappointing 2024, but what a difference one year and a new coaching staff can make. After posting career lows in yards and touchdowns last season, Etienne is on pace for career highs in both. In fact, he’s on pace for his third career 1400+ yard season from scrimmage.

Etienne’s 1203 yards from scrimmage thus far rank 13th among running backs, while his 12 touchdowns rank sixth. He’s proven to be a far more dangerous threat out of the backfield this season as well, leading the Jaguars in receiving touchdowns with five.

Jaguars as a whole

There’s a whole lot of positives outside of the Clemson duo as well. Cole Van Lanen and the rest of the offensive line post another sackless week, allowing just two QB hits across the last two weeks. The offensive line’s ability to keep Lawrence clean has been a huge catalyst for what this offense has done lately.

On the other side of the ball, the Jags’ defense just posted its third straight game with two or more takeaways. In addition to that, the ascension of the Jaguars’ pass-rush cannot go unnoticed. Sunday marked the seventh straight game with a sack and the fourth time the unit has posted three or more sacks in the last five games.

