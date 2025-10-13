Key takeaways, stats from Jaguars through Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through the majority of the season thus far, the Jaguars have looked like the better team, even in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That was not the case this weekend as the Jaguars got bullied on both sides of the ball in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home, falling to 4-2 on the season.

What can we learn from the loss and what are some key takeaways from the Jaguars through six weeks of the 2025 season?

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Jaguars’ Pass-Blocking

Two weeks ago, I wrote that the Jaguars’ offensive line had performed as well as any in the NFL, allowing the lowest sack rate and second-lowest pressure rate of any offensive line in the league. That has certainly not been the case the last two weeks as the unit has allowed a total of 10 sacks and 25 QB hits since.

That’s a stark contrast from what this line looked like through the first four weeks of the season.

That said, Trevor Lawrence has held the ball longer the last two weeks than in any other games since 2022. It’s allowed him to make plays out of structure but also put him in more danger of pressures and sacks. Either way, the Jaguars can’t continue like this.

Jaguars’ Rushing Attack

Very similar to pass-blocking, this was one of the Jaguars’ greatest strengths through the first four weeks of the season. Now, the offense can’t seem to get much of anything going on the ground. Before the Chiefs game, Travis Etienne was leading the NFL with an insane 6.1 yards per carry.

Over the last two weeks, it’s been far more famine than feast, however. Jaguars’ running backs are averaging just 3.16 YPC over that span. Etienne went from averaging nearly 100 yards per game to just 38 against the Chiefs and Seahawks. Luckily the Brian Thomas Jr connection seems to be back, because this Jaguars’ rushing attack is struggling.

Jaguars’ Pass-Rush

Nothing has been more noticeable over the last two weeks than the decline of the Jaguars’ pass-rush without Travon Walker. Walker played some against the Seahawks (16 snaps), but his impact was very limited. In turn, the Jaguars’ pass-rush struggled yet again.

Over the first four weeks, the Jaguars’ pass rush had a respectable 33% pressure rate. Since then, they’ve pressured the quarterback on just 21% of dropbacks, including a season low 17.2% against the Seahawks. Without Walker, teams are focusing on taking away Josh Hines-Allen and it’s working.

Jaguars recap through 6 weeks

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.