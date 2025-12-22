Key Takeaways, Stats from Jaguars’ Week 16 victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars stood a mile-tall in Mile High, besting the first place Denver Broncos, who held an 11-game win streak entering Sunday. As the Broncos streak snaps, the Jaguars own win streak only grows longer, now at six straight. The team now sits at 11 wins for the first time since 2007 with an opportunity for more.

Let’s take a look at some key stats from the Jaguars 34-20 victory over Denver.

Trevor Lawrence

What more can you ask of your franchise quarterback? Since the bye, Trevor Lawrence has been as good as it gets, particularly so in the last four weeks. Lawrence is now third in the NFL in touchdowns (33) with an opportunity to break the franchise record set by Blake Bortles (37) in 2016.

“Trevor Lawrence completed 23 of 36 passes for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Jaguars’ Week 16 win over the Broncos despite being pressured on 48.8% of his dropbacks, the 4th-highest rate of his career,” according to NextGenStats.

While Lawrence was pressured often, he tore apart Denver’s blitzes. Lawrence completed 12 of 15 passes for 129 yards, and two touchdowns. If Lawrence can continue this hot streak into the playoffs, watch out. He now has a total of 1,194 yards, 14 touchdowns and zero turnovers over the last four games.

Parker Washington

Those familiar with Harry Potter will get the reference; Parker Washington is Jacksonville’s very own room of requirement. Whenever the Jaguars need someone to step up and make a play for them, Parker Washington is right there to save the day. It was no different against the Broncos.

Parker Washington set a new career-high with 145 yards on six receptions, including a crafty touchdown grab. His 90 yards after the catch were the fourth most by a Jaguar since 2016, while his +70 YAC over expectation are the most by any player this season.

He was particularly deadly outside the numbers. His 140 yards outside the numbers against the Broncos is the most by any player this season. It’s almost ironic as it’s been the Jaguars ability to attack defenses over the middle that has been their M.O. lately. It just shows another instance of Liam Coen and the Jaguars continuing to evolve as needed.

Montaric Brown

Montaric Brown is in many ways, the defensive counterpart to Parker Washington. Originally a depth, rotational piece, both now have proven themselves to be reliable playmakers for the team. He even delivered the game-ending pass breakup, sadly injuring the Broncos’ Pat Bryant in the process.

Against the Broncos, Brown was targeted just twice, allowing zero receptions with two passes defensed. His 5.1% target rate was also a season-low for Brown. According to NextGenStats, Brown leads the Jaguars with a 18.2% ball-hawk rate this season and a 13.6% target rate, lowest among Jacksonville cornerbacks.

