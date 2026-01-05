JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are division champs and will host their first playoff game since 2022.

In the process, it took eight straight victories for the Jaguars to lock down the AFC South with a hungry Texans team right on their tails.

Nevertheless, the Jaguars took care of business each and every week and now look to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1pm. Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways, stats from the Jaguars’ week 18 victory.

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence was excellent yet again on Sunday against the Titans, completing 22/30 for 255 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. In fact, Lawrence has only thrown one interception to 19 touchdowns in his last six games.

His three-touchdown performance gave Lawrence 38 total touchdowns on the season, surpassing the Jaguars’ single-season record, previously set by Blake Bortles. Among QBs this season, Lawrence ranks 4th in Wins (13), 4th in Game-Winning Drives (5), 5th in Total Yards (4,366), and 3rd in Total TDs (38).

Offensive Line

The offensive line started the season off on a tear, ranking among the league’s best, however, they’ve fallen back down to about league average since. The Jaguars allowed early pressures and sacks to Jeffrey Simmons and company but quickly cleaned it up afterwards.

Unfortunately, the run-game once again struggled as Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten combined for 55 yards on 19 carries. That’s good for just 2.9 YPC. The Jaguars once led the NFL in rushing yards per game and average, but have now fallen pretty substantially.

As a unit, the offensive line allowed a 33.3% pressure rate in 2025 (16th), a 6.8% sack rate (17th), and provided Jags’ running backs with 1.13 AVG yards before contact (21st). Luckily, the group overall has still been plenty good enough to win games.

Defense

What a season for first-year coordinator Anthony Campanile. The Jaguars are indeed ‘Cookin’ with Camp.’ After a rough early drive allowed to Cam Ward, the Jaguars’ defense clamped down as they always do, forcing turnovers in the process.

Antonio Johnson’s pick-six marks his fifth interception of the season, pretty impressive for the Jaguars’ rotational safety. He actually finishes the season sixth in Coverage EPA, just behind Devin Lloyd who is fifth.

The pass-rush looks to be struggling again, but did find success with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen on the same side. On the season, the Jaguars ranked 23rd in pressure rate (32.5%), 29th in sack rate (4.6%), and 2nd in turnovers (31).

