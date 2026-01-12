Key takeaways, stats from Jaguars’ wild card loss vs. Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2025 season has come to an end, but it wasn’t without a fight as this game’s four fourth quarter lead changes tied the NFL’s all-time postseason record. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough after a tough opening half for Jacksonville and multiple turnovers.

Let’s take a look at what went wrong in the Jaguars’ loss.

Offense

I guess we’ll start at the quarterback position. From the opening drive, Trevor Lawrence and the offense seemed out of sync, for the first time in weeks. Their first five drives included two three-and-outs, an interception, and a turnover on downs, with a touchdown sprinkled in there.

The Jaguars’ downfield passing game particularly struggled as Lawrence completed just four of 10 passes downfield for 50 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His two worst passes of the last six weeks came on back-to-back plays. The first was nearly an interception; the second was an interception.

The Jaguars’ running backs shined in this one, collecting 121 yards on 15 carries. Sadly, the Jags never really leaned on that success aside from Bhashul Tuten’s 47-yard drive that ended in a touchdown. Seven of the Jaguars’ 23 carries on the day were explosive gains (10+ yards).

Travis Etienne added another 49 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield, totaling 116 yards and a score on the day. It might end up being his final game as a Jaguar.

Defense

For much of it, the Jaguars defense fared pretty well. After an ugly turnover deep inside their own territory, the Jags only allowed the Bills to score three. Only allowing 10 points in the first half is another success.

However, for much of the game, the Jaguars couldn’t seem to get the Bills off of the field. The Bills had scoring drives of 10 plays, 11 plays, 9 plays, and 9 plays. The fifth scoring drive was just four plays as it was deep into enemy territory.

The Jaguars’ pass-rush got pressure onto Allen but ended with just one sack on the day. Of the 10 postseason teams who have played thus far, the Jaguars ranked second in pressure rate (36.8%) but seventh in sack % (2.6%). Converting on pressures has been a fault of the Jaguars’ pass-rush all season.

A beaten and battered secondary finally gave way after weeks of impressive play. Jarrian Jones, who had played as one of the better slot corners in the NFL this season, got beat numerous times, allowing 8 catches on 10 targets for 81 yards, according to NFL’s NextGenStats.

It was much the same for Greg Newsome II who allowed six of his seven targets to be caught for 74 yards and a touchdown. The unit had outperformed for the last two months, but ultimately couldn’t stop the passing attack from one of the NFL’s best.

Jaguars playoff stats, takeaways

