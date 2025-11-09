Child exploitation investigation leads to Keystone Heights arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says A 22-year-old Keystone Heights man is facing serious charges after a child exploitation investigation.

Deputies say Tyler Michael Roberts was arrested on November 6 at a home on West Osceola Court.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a search warrant, and everyone inside the house was detained without any trouble.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit questioned the occupants while the home was searched for evidence.

Roberts was later arrested on 10 counts of possessing and viewing child sexual abuse material, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Roberts is now in the Clay County Jail.

Investigators say the case is not closed and ask anyone with information to call 904-264-6512.

