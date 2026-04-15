Breaking: Baker County manhunt, elementary school locked down

11:45 AM: Baker County authorities are looking for a man who ran from deputies Tuesday morning in the area of John Rowe Road S. to Bobby Sapp Road and County Road 125 south of Glen St. Mary.

Tommy Harrel Rowland is accused of failure to appear in a felony battery case in Duval County, Baker County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s also facing drug charges in Baker County.

As a precaution, Legacy Elementary School was placed on lock down with additional deputies at the school.

Dogs are tracking Rowland in the area. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 904-259-2861.

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