Fatal crash on US-301 at Normandy Boulevard blocks all northbound lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on US-301 at Normandy Boulevard has blocked all northbound lanes Friday evening.

FHP reports they received the crash at approximately 6:20 p.m. and troopers were dispatched around 6:23 p.m.

Further details regarding the crash are not immediately available. Action News Jax has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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