First Alert Weather: Very hot day with only an isolated afternoon shower/storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast.
- Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
- Heat advisory from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.
- Feels like temperatures will 105-110 this afternoon.
- Only an isolated afternoon shower/storm will develop and move south.
- The next several days will be HOT and humid with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees inland.
- Feels like temperatures tomorrow will be 105-110 again.
- Storm coverage begins to pick back up Wednesday afternoon/evening and through the weekend.
TROPICS: No areas of concern.
TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT. Isolated afternoon storm. HIGH: 97 (Feels like: 105-110)
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. LOW: 77
TUESDAY: Very hot, partly sunny, isolated storm. 77/99
WEDNESDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon/evening storms. 80/97
THURSDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 77/94
FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 76/96
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/90
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