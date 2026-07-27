First Alert Weather: Very hot day with only an isolated afternoon shower/storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast.

Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Heat advisory from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.

from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.

Feels like temperatures will 105-110 this afternoon.

Only an isolated afternoon shower/storm will develop and move south.

The next several days will be HOT and humid with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees inland.

Feels like temperatures tomorrow will be 105-110 again.

Storm coverage begins to pick back up Wednesday afternoon/evening and through the weekend.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly sunny and HOT. Isolated afternoon storm. HIGH: 97 (Feels like: 105-110)

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. LOW: 77

TUESDAY: Very hot, partly sunny, isolated storm. 77/99

WEDNESDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon/evening storms. 80/97

THURSDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 77/94

FRIDAY: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 75/90

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