Kids Free November 2023: Jacksonville attractions offering free or discounted admission to children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, here’s something fun to do with your children next month.

Starting Nov. 1, “Kids Free November” will kick off around the Jacksonville area.

The month-long promotion offers free or discounted admission for children at local museums and attractions.

Here are the participating attractions:

There are also free attractions for the whole family available at the Beaches Museum and History Park, the Riverside Arts Market, Downtown ArtWalk, Jacksonville Farmers Market, Kingsley Plantation, Fort Caroline National Memorial, JaxParks and the Jacksonville Public Library.

Important things to note when taking part in Kids Free November:

Valid November 1 – November 30, 2023.

The specific deal varies by attraction. Visit the individual attraction pages for details.

No coupon necessary.

Cannot be used for special events or combined with any other discounts/offers.

This offer is not intended for schools, organizations or associations.

For more information, visit: www.KidsFreeNovember.com​​​​

