Kings Head British Pub closing in September

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An iconic St. Augustine establishment is closing its doors this month: the Kings Head British Pub.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The pub announced its closure in a social media post on Friday evening.

The last drinks will be served on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

The post did not explain why the pub was closing after 32 years, but said there were “mixed emotions.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Though the doors of the Pub will close, the memories and friendships we have built will remain forever in our hearts,” the post read.

The post also thanked its staff and patrons.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.