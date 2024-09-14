Kingsley Plantation temporarily closed due to flooding after heavy rainfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Park Service has announced the temporary closure of Kingsley Plantation, a historic site within the Timucuan Ecological & Historic Preserve, due to heavy rainfall and excessive flooding. The closure will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Visitors can still explore other preserve areas, including Fort Caroline National Memorial, Cedar Point, and the Theodore Roosevelt Area, which remain open.

For the latest updates, visitors can contact the visitor center at (904) 641-7155.

The National Park Service thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this closure.

