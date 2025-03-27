Kirsten Bridegan receives ‘Back the Blue’ award for Bexley Boxes from Florida Attorney General

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Kirsten Bridegan, whose husband, Jared, was shot and killed in a suspected murder for hire plot in 2021 while her daughter Bexley was in the back seat of his car, was honored by Florida’s Attorney General Thursday.

Bridegan was presented the “Back the Blue” award for her Bexley Box initiative, which provides toys and comfort items for children brought to police stations.

The effort was inspired by her daughter Bexley, after Bridegan noticed Bexley was uncomfortable at the police station after her husband’s murder.

“We’ve got 66 boxes now placed in 17 states,” Bridegan said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Bridegan received the award from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. She said former Attorney General Ashley Moody nominated her for the award before she was called to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Bridegan told Action News Jax the project has helped her and her family heal in the aftermath of tragedy, and was honored to receive the award.

“It will mean a great deal to me and the girls as time goes on and hopefully it inspires the community to keep supporting us while we support law enforcement taking care of children,” Bridegan said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.