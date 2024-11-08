‘Kitten Season’ at unusual high as Jacksonville Humane Society asks the community for help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humaine Society (JHS) is calling on the community to help with an unusually late influx of young kittens.

JHS is seeing a significantly increased kitten intake, as they have reportedly taken in 1000 more kittens in 2024 then they have in 2023. JHS expects an increased intake throughout November 2024.

JHS is asking the community to help in the following ways:

Become a volunteer foster parent - JHS provides all medical care along with food and other supplies to foster parents. When the kittens are of the right age (8 weeks) and weight, they return to JHS to have spay/neuter surgery and find homes. To learn more and become a kitten foster family, click HERE .

- Individuals can help support kittens, cats, and dogs by making a donation to JHS to provide care to pets and families who may need the support. Click to donate. Now through Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, all donations to JHS are triple-matched by generous donors ($50 becomes $150, $100 becomes $300, etc.).

“This has been a busier than usual year for kittens in Jacksonville, and things aren’t slowing down yet,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “We depend on our community’s compassion to help save the lives of these tiny cats, and we need your help now. By working together, we can save these precious lives.”

