Know these guys?: St. Augustine police look for suspects in smoker theft

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department needs your help finding the men accused of stealing a smoker from the Winn Dixie on North Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

The crime was caught on surveillance video around midnight on September 3rd.

The video shows one man waving a white truck to pull up behind the store. The truck stops, and a second man then pulls the smoker towards the trailer attached to the truck.

The two men load the smoker onto the trailer. Police said the suspects then left the parking lot and headed north.

If you are able to identify the men or the truck in the video, you’re asked to contact Detective McKenzie at 940-209-3784 or cmckenzie@staugpd.com.

