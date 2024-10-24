Kroger Family of Companies plans to mass-hire for the upcoming holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Kroger Family of Companies announced earlier this week its plans to hire more than 25,000 associates through its grocery chain for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

Candidates are invited to explore rewarding roles across the business, from front-end clerks, baggers, and deli bakery clerks to pharmacy technicians, Kroger delivery drivers, and more through the Florida locations in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.

The Kroger Family of Companies intends to offer various benefits to its associates such as tuition reimbursement, competitive wages, and discounts.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more.

